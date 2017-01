By EUOBSERVER

Jean-Claude Juncker has played down the reported end of the grand coalition between his centre-right EPP and the centre-left S&D groups in the European Parliament. “As far as I am concerned nothing has changed,” he said. The S&D angered the EPP by fielding a candidate for parliament's president, in breach of an earlier agreement to share the post. The EPP's Antonio Tajani won the presidential election.