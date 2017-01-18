Ticker
Juncker has 'slight doubts' to his group's convention idea
By EUOBSERVER
EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told press on Wednesday he has “slight doubts” about the idea to hold a convention on the future of European integration, as proposed on Tuesday in a declaration by his centre-right group and the Liberals. He referred to the convention which prepared the ill-fated European constitutional treaty. “The convention by itself is not promising success,” said Juncker, adding he would not exclude it.