By EUOBSERVER

Bjoern Hoecke, a local leader of the far-right AfD party, said in a beer hall speech in Dresden that Germany should make a “180-degree turn” away from its atonement for WWII guilt and criticised a Holocaust memorial in Berlin as "a monument of shame”. His remarks come ahead of a congress of European far-right parties in Koblenz on Saturday. The Central Council of Jews in German condemned Hoecke's speech.