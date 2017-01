By EUOBSERVER

The Italian state will hold "around 70 percent" of the capital of Monte de Paschi bank after an €8.8 billion recapitalisation, the bank's chief Alessandro Falciai told MPs on Wednesday. The bank, Italy's third largest, has been on the verge of collapse because of massive debts, triggering fears of a new eurozone crisis. The European Commission approved a public intervention to save it in December.