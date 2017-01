By EUOBSERVER

The average house price in the European Union increased by 4.3% in the third quarter of 2016, compared to the same period a year before, Eurostat reported Thursday. The price hike in the eurozone was somewhat lower, at 3.4%. Prices rose sharpest in Hungary (+11.6%), Latvia (+10.8%), and Bulgaria (+8.8%). Cyprus experienced a 3.3% drop in house prices, while Italy saw a fall of 0.9%.