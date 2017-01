By EUOBSERVER

Germany is planning to spend €37 billion on defence in 2017, an increase of almost €2 million, German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen has announced. But the commitment is still well below the Nato target of 2 percent GDP defence spending, at only 1.2 percent. Incoming US president Donald Trump has criticised members who are underspending and calling the transatlantic alliance "obsolete".