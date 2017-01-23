Ticker
Fury over UK 'cover up' of failed missile test
By EUOBSERVER
Opposition British MPs have expressed outrage that the government reportedly covered up a failed missile test in June. The Sunday Times reported that an unarmed test missile fired from a Trident nuclear submarine veered dramatically off course. The government persuaded MPs to back a €46 billion renewal of Trident weeks after the test. Labour MP John McDonnell told the BBC it was "extremely worrying" that parliament had not been told.