By EUOBSERVER

Israel's former foreign minister Tzipi Livni skipped her planned Brussels visit after Belgian prosecutors confirmed they wanted to question her over alleged war crimes from the 2008-2009 Gaza war. A spokesperson for Livni, who was expected to meet with Jewish leaders in the city, cited personal reasons for the cancellation. More than 1,400 Palestinians, mostly civilians, died during the 2008-2009 conflict.