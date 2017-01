By EUOBSERVER

The mayors of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros asked for migrants to be transferred to the mainland to ease overcrowding at reception centres on their islands at a meeting Monday with PM Alexis Tsipras. Since the EU-Turkey migrant deal last year, people who reach the islands are not allowed to leave until their asylum cases have been processed, leading to some 15,000 migrants being stranded. Tsipras made no promises.