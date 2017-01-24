Tuesday

VW's internal Dieselgate probe not yet done

The internal investigation into how Volkswagen Group (VW) ended up equipping 11 million diesel cars worldwide with cheating software, is not yet done, representatives of VW daughter company Audi told members of the European Parliament's own inquiry committee into the 16-month old Dieselgate scandal on Tuesday. MEPs identified maladministration by national authorities and the European Commission. The committee's draft report will be put to a vote on 28 February.

  1. VW's internal Dieselgate probe not yet done
  2. Israel defies EU policy with huge settlement expansion
  3. Martin Schulz to be candidate for German chancellor
  4. EU commission gives MEPs Dieselgate paper at last moment
  5. EU parliament committee backs EU-Canada deal
  6. UK MPs must vote on Brexit trigger, court rules
  7. Greek island mayors plead for the transfer of migrants
  8. Tzipi Livni cancels Brussels trip amid war crimes probe

