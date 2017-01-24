VW's internal Dieselgate probe not yet done

By EUOBSERVER

The internal investigation into how Volkswagen Group (VW) ended up equipping 11 million diesel cars worldwide with cheating software, is not yet done, representatives of VW daughter company Audi told members of the European Parliament's own inquiry committee into the 16-month old Dieselgate scandal on Tuesday. MEPs identified maladministration by national authorities and the European Commission. The committee's draft report will be put to a vote on 28 February.