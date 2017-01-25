Bulgaria to hold early election on 26 March

By EUOBSERVER

Bulgaria's new president, Rumen Radev, announced on Tuesday that parliament will be dissolved on Friday and early elections called for 26 March. Ognyan Gerdzhikov, a 70-year-old law professor who served as parliament speaker from 2001 to 2005, will be appointed interim prime minister. It will be the third parliamentary elections in four years and follows the resignation of Boiko Borisov's center-right government after losing to Radev in November's presidential election.