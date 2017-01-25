Wednesday

25th Jan 2017

Ticker

MEPs postpone vote on car approval reform

By

The vote on a reform of car approvals, in the European Parliament's internal market and consumer affairs committee, planned for Thursday, has been postponed until 9 February. The MEPs who coordinate the file for their respective political groups said Wednesday they needed more time to reach compromise amendments ahead of the vote, to reach a strong majority. The reform is relevant because it aims to prevent new scandals like Dieselgate.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  2. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  3. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  4. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children
  5. UNICEFNumber of Unaccompanied Children Arriving by Sea to Italy Doubles in 2016
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers"Nordic Matters" Help Forge Closer Bonds Between the UK and the Nordic Region
  7. Computers, Privacy & Data ProtectionThe Age of Intelligent Machines: Join the Conference on 25-27 January 2017
  8. Martens CentreNo Better Way to Lift Your Monday Blues Than to Gloss Over Our Political Cartoons
  9. Dialogue PlatformThe Gulen Movement: An Islamic Response to Terror as a Global Challenge
  10. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy Are a European Normality
  11. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for His Stand Against Populism
  12. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London

Latest News

  1. Trump cannot deny business case for clean energy, says EU official
  2. EU 'mumbles and grumbles' on Israeli settlements
  3. MEPs vote to restore recycling targets
  4. Croatia and Hungary are 'new face of corruption'
  5. Schulz to run against Merkel in Germany
  6. Catalonia seeks EU support for independence vote
  7. Dieselgate leak: EU described own policy as 'complete failure'
  8. EU races to meet Denmark-Europol deadline