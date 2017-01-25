Ticker
MEPs postpone vote on car approval reform
By EUOBSERVER
The vote on a reform of car approvals, in the European Parliament's internal market and consumer affairs committee, planned for Thursday, has been postponed until 9 February. The MEPs who coordinate the file for their respective political groups said Wednesday they needed more time to reach compromise amendments ahead of the vote, to reach a strong majority. The reform is relevant because it aims to prevent new scandals like Dieselgate.