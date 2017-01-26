EU upholds sanctions on Russian missile-maker

By EUOBSERVER

The EU's top court rejected a bid by Russian arms maker Almaz-Antey to lift sanctions imposed in connection with the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Almaz-Antey, the makers of Buk missiles, one of which brought down Malaysian Airlines' flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, was targeted by EU sanctions for undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The court said the EU had not acted disproportionately in freezing its funds.