By EUOBSERVER

Social democratic challenger Martin Schulz would get the same support - 41 percent of votes - as chancellor Angela Merkel if chancellors could be directly elected, a new survey by ARD-GermanyTrend Extra poll has said. Schulz's candicacy received wide support from his party, with 81 percent of SPD supporters believing the former European Parliament president has a chance to beat Merkel in September's general election.