Thursday

26th Jan 2017

Ticker

EP committee backs firearm reform

By

The European Parliament's internal market committee on Thursday voted through reforms to tighten the sale and distribution of firearms throughout the EU following terror attacks. The reformed directive imposes more controls on blank firing and inadequately deactivated weapons. The initial proposal had drawn sharp criticism from sport shooters, hunters, reservists and collectors. The bill is now set to be approved in March by parliament's plenary.

Dutch plan global fund for safe abortion

The Dutch want to lead efforts to make up the shortfall in aid for safe abortions around the world, after Donald Trump announced the US would not fund such projects.

Opinion

Audit the ECB

The European Central Bank's ultra easy monetary policy is not working, with greater transparency needed into the bank's decision-making process.

UK turns from EU to US in 'new age'

British PM to tell US that the two countries should upgrade their “special relationship” amid plans for early talks on a post-EU trade pact.

