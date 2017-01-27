Thalys and Eurostar passengers will be required to show ID

By EUOBSERVER

Belgium, France, Netherlands, and the UK have agreed that international train travellers on Thalys (Amsterdam-Brussels-Paris) and Eurostar (Brussels-London) will be required to identify themselves, Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon's spokesman said Thursday. The deal was reached on Wednesday in Malta, a more detailed plan should be ready by March. Jambon pushed for passenger name records on trains after a wanted terrorist was able to easily travel across Europe by train.