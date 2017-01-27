Friday

27th Jan 2017

Thalys and Eurostar passengers will be required to show ID

Belgium, France, Netherlands, and the UK have agreed that international train travellers on Thalys (Amsterdam-Brussels-Paris) and Eurostar (Brussels-London) will be required to identify themselves, Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon's spokesman said Thursday. The deal was reached on Wednesday in Malta, a more detailed plan should be ready by March. Jambon pushed for passenger name records on trains after a wanted terrorist was able to easily travel across Europe by train.

Germany seeks to harden EU border checks

German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said internal EU border controls should be imposed on security as well as immigrations grounds, shifting their legal basis.

Refusing refugees should cost EU funds, MEP says

Swedish liberal MEP Cecilia Wikstroem, the European Parliament's negotiator on asylum reform, says it is too complicated to fine member states for not taking refugees and will instead look for ways to withhold their EU funds instead.

Creditors put more pressure on Greece

Eurozone finance ministers demand the Greek government adopt new austerity measures for the future or risk the end of the bailout programme.

