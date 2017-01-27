Friday

27th Jan 2017

Ticker

EU stays silent on Trump torture comments

By

European Commission and EU foreign service spokespersons, in Brussels on Friday, declined to react to US president Donald Trump's public endorsement of torture, including waterboarding, as an interrogation method. An EU foreign service spokeswoman said EU policy condemning torture had not changed. She added that EU sanctions on Russia would stay in place until at least July, after Trump also said he wanted to mend relations with Moscow.

Germany seeks to harden EU border checks

German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said internal EU border controls should be imposed on security as well as immigrations grounds, shifting their legal basis.

