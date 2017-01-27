Ticker
EU stays silent on Trump torture comments
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission and EU foreign service spokespersons, in Brussels on Friday, declined to react to US president Donald Trump's public endorsement of torture, including waterboarding, as an interrogation method. An EU foreign service spokeswoman said EU policy condemning torture had not changed. She added that EU sanctions on Russia would stay in place until at least July, after Trump also said he wanted to mend relations with Moscow.