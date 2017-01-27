Ticker
Trump to 'consider' US sanctions on Russia
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump has put the future of sanctions on Russia "under consideration" ahead of his phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Trump's aide, Kellyanne Conway, told US broadcaster Fox News on Friday. Trump will also speak with the French and German leaders the same day, in his first foray into geopolitics. EU sanctions were recently extended until July due to Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine.