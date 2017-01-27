Friday

27th Jan 2017

Ticker

Trump to 'consider' US sanctions on Russia

By

US president Donald Trump has put the future of sanctions on Russia "under consideration" ahead of his phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Trump's aide, Kellyanne Conway, told US broadcaster Fox News on Friday. Trump will also speak with the French and German leaders the same day, in his first foray into geopolitics. EU sanctions were recently extended until July due to Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Europeans in US 'not optimistic'

EU diplomats in Washington say getting access to the Trump administration is difficult and are concerned by Trump's trade and Russia policies.

