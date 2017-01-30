Monday

Romanians march against criminal justice reforms

Tens of thousands of people in Romania on Sunday rallied against planned decrees that would pardon convicts sentenced to short terms in jail and decriminalise certain corruption offences. Some 50,000 protesters turned up in Bucharest alone, with thousands of others marching in other cities. The government intends to decriminalise abuse of power actions that cause less than €44,374 in damage, and pardon some convicts sentenced to less than five years.

Agenda

Malta summit on EU future This WEEK

Twenty seven EU leaders, with the UK left out, will meet in Malta on Friday to discuss reforms in reaction to Brexit and Trump.

Europeans in US 'not optimistic'

EU diplomats in Washington say getting access to the Trump administration is difficult and are concerned by Trump's trade and Russia policies.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
  2. European Gaming & Betting AssociationPost-Master's Internship @ EGBA: Applications Open Until February 5th
  3. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum: A Matter of Democracy
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  5. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  6. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  7. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children
  8. UNICEFNumber of Unaccompanied Children Arriving by Sea to Italy Doubles in 2016
  9. Nordic Council of Ministers"Nordic Matters" Help Forge Closer Bonds Between the UK and the Nordic Region
  10. Martens CentreNo Better Way to Lift Your Monday Blues Than to Gloss Over Our Political Cartoons
  11. Dialogue PlatformThe Gulen Movement: An Islamic Response to Terror as a Global Challenge
  12. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy Are a European Normality

Latest News

