Romanians march against criminal justice reforms

By EUOBSERVER

Tens of thousands of people in Romania on Sunday rallied against planned decrees that would pardon convicts sentenced to short terms in jail and decriminalise certain corruption offences. Some 50,000 protesters turned up in Bucharest alone, with thousands of others marching in other cities. The government intends to decriminalise abuse of power actions that cause less than €44,374 in damage, and pardon some convicts sentenced to less than five years.