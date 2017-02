By EUOBSERVER

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen has refused to repay €298,000 to the European Parliament, disregarding a deadline to return the money before midnight 31 January. The EU anti-fraud unit, Olaf, had found that the funds were wrongly paid to an assistant at the National Front's headquarters in Paris. Le Pen called it a "unilateral decision taken by political opponents... without proof and without waiting for a judgment".