US entry ban fuels xenophobia, say MEPs

By EUOBSERVER

The US administration’s ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority states entering the country could "seriously undermine current global efforts towards a fair international sharing of responsibilities for refugees", a broad majority in the European Parliament's Development and Foreign Affairs committee said in a joint resolution on Tuesday. The US decision "fuels anti-immigration and xenophobic discourses", said the non-binding resolution which was approved by 43 votes to 16, with 9 abstentions.