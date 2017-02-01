Wednesday

1st Feb 2017

Ticker

US entry ban fuels xenophobia, say MEPs

By

The US administration’s ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority states entering the country could "seriously undermine current global efforts towards a fair international sharing of responsibilities for refugees", a broad majority in the European Parliament's Development and Foreign Affairs committee said in a joint resolution on Tuesday. The US decision "fuels anti-immigration and xenophobic discourses", said the non-binding resolution which was approved by 43 votes to 16, with 9 abstentions.

US picks new fight with Merkel

The new US administration has once again antagonised Germany, this time by accusing it of currency manipulation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  2. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  3. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
  4. European Gaming & Betting AssociationPost-Master's Internship @ EGBA: Applications Open Until February 5th
  5. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum: A Matter of Democracy
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  7. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  8. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  9. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children
  10. UNICEFNumber of Unaccompanied Children Arriving by Sea to Italy Doubles in 2016
  11. Nordic Council of Ministers"Nordic Matters" Help Forge Closer Bonds Between the UK and the Nordic Region
  12. Martens CentreNo Better Way to Lift Your Monday Blues Than to Gloss Over Our Political Cartoons

Latest News

  1. US picks new fight with Merkel
  2. Thousands protest as Romania scraps anti-corruption rules
  3. Migration crisis: EU leaders to step up Libya aid
  4. EU urged to step up counter-propaganda effort
  5. EU head calls Trump a 'threat' to Europe
  6. EU revolving door is lightning rod for populists, says NGO
  7. EU farming policy: The damage done by 20 years of inertia
  8. Deutsche Bank fined on Russia money laundering