Donald Tusk, president of the European Council on Thursday called on Russia to use its power over rebels in eastern Ukraine to stop the recent flare-up of hostilities. "Russia should use its influence to disengage the Russian-backed separatists," Tusk told journalists. Also the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, called on Moscow to de-escalate violence in eastern Ukraine and withdraw from Crimea.