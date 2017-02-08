Ticker
Trump better than Obama on Ukraine, says Russia's Lavrov
By EUOBSERVER
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has praised US president Trump's approach to the Ukraine crisis, saying it signalled an improvement from his predecessor Barack Obama. Lavrov said the US now understood that restoring Kiev's control over eastern Ukraine would not solve all the problems, TASS news agency reported. Since April 2014, some 10,000 people died in the conflict between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists.