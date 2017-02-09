EU commissioner: carmakers' attitude unchanged after Dieselgate

By EUOBSERVER

EU commissioner for industry Elzbieta Bienkowska told MEPs on Thursday morning that she saw "no shift of attitude" among carmakers after the Dieselgate scandal. She also said several national car approval authorities were still refusing to share emissions data with her. "The general attitude has not changed and this is unacceptable," she said. Bienkowska spoke with members of the inquiry committee into Dieselgate, which identified "maladministration".