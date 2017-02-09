Thursday

9th Feb 2017

Ticker

EU commissioner: carmakers' attitude unchanged after Dieselgate

By

EU commissioner for industry Elzbieta Bienkowska told MEPs on Thursday morning that she saw "no shift of attitude" among carmakers after the Dieselgate scandal. She also said several national car approval authorities were still refusing to share emissions data with her. "The general attitude has not changed and this is unacceptable," she said. Bienkowska spoke with members of the inquiry committee into Dieselgate, which identified "maladministration".

News in Brief

  1. EU commissioner: carmakers' attitude unchanged after Dieselgate
  2. Denmark joins race to house EU drug agency after Brexit
  3. British parliament votes to start Brexit process
  4. Trudeau in Europe to mark ratification of Canada trade deal
  5. Romanian government survives vote, protests continue
  6. Merkel tells Putin to help tame Ukraine separatists
  7. Trump better than Obama on Ukraine, says Russia's Lavrov
  8. EU agency: too soon to regulate Bitcoin

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CESIEU Not to Revise the Working Time Directive
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsAzerbaijan: 76 NGOs Urge the EU to Use President's Visit to Insist on Human Rights Reforms
  3. UNICEFDeadliest Winter for Refugee and Migrant Children Crossing the Central Mediterranean
  4. World VisionGaza Staff Member Pleads Not Guilty
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  6. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  7. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
  8. European Gaming & Betting AssociationPost-Master's Internship @ EGBA: Applications Open Until February 5th
  9. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum: A Matter of Democracy
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  11. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  12. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria

Latest News

  1. 'Sobering' poll finds European support for Trump's Muslim ban
  2. Germany leads EU rebuke on Israeli land snatch
  3. Balkan states to introduce more anti-migrant controls
  4. No anti-diesel attitude in EU consumers, says car industry
  5. People gain right to use online content EU-wide
  6. Libyan authorities oppose EU migrant plans
  7. EU announces digital deal, but where is the text?
  8. Medical technology: Advancing too fast for its own good?