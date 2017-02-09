Ticker
MEPs push for more EU oversight on car approvals
By EUOBSERVER
Members of the EU parliament's committee on internal market affairs voted on Thursday to grant the European Commission more powers in the process of car approvals. MEP Daniel Dalton told journalists it was a "strong, robust response" to the Dieselgate scandal. MEPs decided that national approval authorities should provide the commission with market surveillance plans, which the commission could reject. MEPs still need to find a compromise with national governments.