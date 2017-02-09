Thursday

MEPs push for more EU oversight on car approvals

Members of the EU parliament's committee on internal market affairs voted on Thursday to grant the European Commission more powers in the process of car approvals. MEP Daniel Dalton told journalists it was a "strong, robust response" to the Dieselgate scandal. MEPs decided that national approval authorities should provide the commission with market surveillance plans, which the commission could reject. MEPs still need to find a compromise with national governments.

Solid facts about Nord Stream 2

The choice of Nord Stream 2's logistics hub in Sweden was driven by the award-winning green logistics concept of the first Nord Stream project, and not by any political motivations.

