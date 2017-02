By EUOBSERVER

A Swedish lower court on Thursday found journalist Fredrik Onnevall guilty of human smuggling, after he helped a Syrian boy travel safely from Greece to Sweden. Onnevall met the 15-year old when making a documentary in 2015. The court said it was clear Onnevall had acted for humanitarian reasons, but the law was very restrictive in terms of pardoning crime on that basis. Onnevall has appealed the verdict.