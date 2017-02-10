Friday

10th Feb 2017

Ticker

Hungarian army completes construction of border base

By

The Hungarian army has completed construction of a border base in Kelebia, near the Serbian border, Hungarian media reports. Three more bases, accommodating 150 soldiers each, are planned in spring. Army chief Tibor Benko said soldiers will continue operating at the border "until the migration pressure on Hungary ends." Migrants will be kept in border camps, made up of shipping containers, while their asylum requests are processed.

MEPs look for ways to defund far-right party

The Alliance for Peace and Freedom (APF) has sued the European Parliament for changing its party funding rules last year. Meanwhile, MEPs probe their duty to fund a party that brings together people with neo-Nazi and fascist past.

Opinion

Unfair EU-Canada trade deal is wrong response to Trump

The EU-Canada trade deal, which is to be voted on in the European Parliament next week, cements the inequalities, political exclusion and favours to corporations that feed far-right groups in Europe.

Investigation

Dieselgate: MEPs want to give EU more testing powers

EU Commission should have power to veto national car testing programmes, MEPs in lead committee agreed. Meanwhile EU commissioner Bienkowska says member states have learned little from emissions crisis.

Letter

Nord Stream 2 sets record straight

The choice of Nord Stream 2's logistics hub in Sweden was driven by the award-winning green logistics concept of the first Nord Stream project, and not by any political motivations.

News in Brief

  1. German army to be anchor for small Nato partners
  2. Ireland asks Brexit team to secure open border
  3. EU foreign policy chief meets US counterpart
  4. Germany set 2016 record trade surplus
  5. Hungarian army completes construction of border base
  6. Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias threathens to quit at party congress
  7. Swedish journalist sentenced for helping Syrian boy
  8. Romanian justice minister quits over corruption decree

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CESIEU Not to Revise the Working Time Directive
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsAzerbaijan: 76 NGOs Urge the EU to Use President's Visit to Insist on Human Rights Reforms
  3. UNICEFDeadliest Winter for Refugee and Migrant Children Crossing the Central Mediterranean
  4. World VisionGaza Staff Member Pleads Not Guilty
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  6. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  7. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
  8. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum: A Matter of Democracy
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  10. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  11. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  12. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children

Latest News

  1. MEPs look for ways to defund far-right party
  2. Unfair EU-Canada trade deal is wrong response to Trump
  3. Dieselgate: MEPs want to give EU more testing powers
  4. Nord Stream 2 is incompatible with Energy Union
  5. Nord Stream 2 sets record straight
  6. 'Sobering' poll finds European support for Trump's Muslim ban
  7. Germany: trust in Israel 'profoundly shaken'
  8. Balkan states to introduce more anti-migrant controls