Ticker
Hungarian army completes construction of border base
By EUOBSERVER
The Hungarian army has completed construction of a border base in Kelebia, near the Serbian border, Hungarian media reports. Three more bases, accommodating 150 soldiers each, are planned in spring. Army chief Tibor Benko said soldiers will continue operating at the border "until the migration pressure on Hungary ends." Migrants will be kept in border camps, made up of shipping containers, while their asylum requests are processed.