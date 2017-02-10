Germany set 2016 record trade surplus

By EUOBSERVER

Germany's trade surplus rose to record high €252.9bn in 2016, surpassing the previous record of €244.3bn in 2015, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday even after the EU commission urged Berlin to do more to stimulate domestic demand. US president Donald Trump’s administration has accused Germany of flooding the US with cars and said German exporters had an unfair advantage because of the euro’s weak exchange rate.