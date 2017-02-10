Friday

10th Feb 2017

Ticker

EU invites US foreign policy chief to Brussels

By

EU foreign elations chief Federica Mogherini has invited the new US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, to an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels “at his earliest convenience”. She spoke to Tillerson, while in Washington, about Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and EU defence cooperation. The US envoy to the OSCE, a European multilateral club, the same day urged Russia to “end its aggression against Ukraine" amid a recent flare-up in fighting.

Athens: Refugee kids stuck in EU limbo

An EU-financed centre for unaccompanied minors in Athens is one of the best-run ones in Greece, but the slow pace of relocation and reunification is forcing some to leave.

Stakeholder

Help 112: How EU cooperation saves lives and money

The European emergency service number 112 has struggled with emergency location accuracy since it was introduced in 1991. Location services, used every day to order a taxi or a pizza to our front door, is the solution.

MEPs look for ways to defund far-right party

The Alliance for Peace and Freedom (APF) has sued the European Parliament for changing its party funding rules last year. Meanwhile, MEPs probe their duty to fund a party that brings together people with neo-Nazi and fascist past.

Opinion

Unfair EU-Canada trade deal is wrong response to Trump

The EU-Canada trade deal, which is to be voted on in the European Parliament next week, cements the inequalities, political exclusion and favours to corporations that feed far-right groups in Europe.

Investigation

Dieselgate: MEPs want to give EU more testing powers

EU Commission should have power to veto national car testing programmes, MEPs in lead committee agreed. Meanwhile EU commissioner Bienkowska says member states have learned little from emissions crisis.

News in Brief

  1. EU invites US foreign policy chief to Brussels
  2. Upcoming Russian military drill spooks Baltic states
  3. Ukrainians to get EU visa-free travel 'before summer'
  4. German army to be anchor for small Nato partners
  5. Ireland asks Brexit team to secure open border
  6. EU foreign policy chief meets US counterpart
  7. Germany set 2016 record trade surplus
  8. Hungarian army completes construction of border base

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CESIEU Not to Revise the Working Time Directive
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsAzerbaijan: 76 NGOs Urge the EU to Use President's Visit to Insist on Human Rights Reforms
  3. UNICEFDeadliest Winter for Refugee and Migrant Children Crossing the Central Mediterranean
  4. World VisionGaza Staff Member Pleads Not Guilty
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  6. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  7. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
  8. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum: A Matter of Democracy
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  10. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  11. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  12. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children

Latest News

  1. Athens: Refugee kids stuck in EU limbo
  2. Help 112: How EU cooperation saves lives and money
  3. MEPs look for ways to defund far-right party
  4. Unfair EU-Canada trade deal is wrong response to Trump
  5. Dieselgate: MEPs want to give EU more testing powers
  6. Nord Stream 2 is incompatible with Energy Union
  7. Nord Stream 2 sets record straight
  8. 'Sobering' poll finds European support for Trump's Muslim ban