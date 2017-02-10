EU invites US foreign policy chief to Brussels

By EUOBSERVER

EU foreign elations chief Federica Mogherini has invited the new US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, to an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels “at his earliest convenience”. She spoke to Tillerson, while in Washington, about Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and EU defence cooperation. The US envoy to the OSCE, a European multilateral club, the same day urged Russia to “end its aggression against Ukraine" amid a recent flare-up in fighting.