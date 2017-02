By EUOBSERVER

Pablo Iglesias was re-elected secretary-general of Podemos on Sunday after facing a challenge from a more moderate candidate, Inigo Errejon. Iglesias secured some 89 percent of the vote in a party rooted in popular protest against the political status quo. The left-wing party rose to prominence in 2014 and has secured 71 seats in parliament but suffered from infighting between Iglesias and Errejon.