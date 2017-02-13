Ticker
Ombudsman registers fresh complaint on Barroso bank job
By EUOBSERVER
The EU ombudsman has registered a complaint of maladministration over the European Commission's failure to respond to a petition that asked the EU executive to sanction its former president Jose Manuel Barroso for having accepted a job with US investment bank Goldman Sachs. A group of employees of the EU institution initiated the petition, which was signed by 153,000, and lodged the complaint, which was registered on 7 February.