By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission has revised upwards its economic growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018. In its Winter Forecasts published on Monday it said the eurozone could grow by 1.6% in 2017 and 1.8% in 2018, compared with 1.5% and 1.7% expected in the previous forecasts in November. It expects the EU to grow by 1.8% both in 2017 and 2018, compared with earlier estimates of 1.6% and 1.8%.