Dutch election pledges threaten rule of law, say lawyers
By EUOBSERVER
Five Dutch parties are putting forward proposals in their election programmes that are in “direct conflict with the rule of law”, lawyer's association NOvA said in a report on Tuesday. It criticised anti-immigration plans from far right MP Geert Wilders, but also a plan from PM Mark Rutte's Liberals to strip terror suspects of their nationality, and a proposal by the Christian Democrats to ban foreign financing of mosques.