Kremlin denies smearing France's Macron

By EUOBSERVER

Russia has denied launching a smear campaign against French presidential contender Emmanuel Macron. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said his government did not have "any intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, or in their electoral processes". Richard Ferrand, boss of Macron's En Marche party, said on Tuesday there was "an orchestrated attempt by a foreign power to destabilise a presidential election candidate".