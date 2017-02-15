Wednesday

15th Feb 2017

Ticker

Kremlin denies smearing France's Macron

Russia has denied launching a smear campaign against French presidential contender Emmanuel Macron. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said his government did not have "any intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, or in their electoral processes". Richard Ferrand, boss of Macron's En Marche party, said on Tuesday there was "an orchestrated attempt by a foreign power to destabilise a presidential election candidate".

MEPs set to approve Canada trade deal

The European Parliament is expected to give the green light to the EU-Canada free trade agreement, which would start being implemented in April.

ECB should give money directly to citizens

Instead of injecting billions into financial markets with no significant effect on growth and unemployment, the bank could stimulate the economy by distributing new money into Europeans' bank accounts

World on brink of 'post-Western age'

If US president Trump made good on his promises to pursue a “nationalistic foreign policy” it could spell the end of the post-WWII world order, a German study has said.

