By EUOBSERVER

The Spanish parliament is expected to set up an investigative committee next week on the banking crisis that led to an EU bailout in 2012. It was proposed by the radical-left Podemos party and is supported by all parties except the rulling conservative Popular Party, which has no absolute majority. The Audit Court said last week that the crisis cost €60.7 billion, €41.8 billion of which was paid by taxpayers.