EU doesn't need IMF in Greek bailout, says Merkel ally

By EUOBSERVER

Greece's European creditors can continue the bailout programme without the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said Manfred Weber, the German leader of the center-right EPP group in the European Parliament. "If the IMF insists on debt relief, one should let it go," Weber told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. Bailout talks are stuck because of differences between the IMF and the EU - and especially Germany - over Greek debt sustainability.