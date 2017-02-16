EU doesn't need IMF in Greek bailout, says Merkel ally

Thursday

Greece's European creditors can continue the bailout programme without the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said Manfred Weber, the German leader of the center-right EPP group in the European Parliament. "If the IMF insists on debt relief, one should let it go," Weber told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. Bailout talks are stuck because of differences between the IMF and the EU - and especially Germany - over Greek debt sustainability.

US urges Europe to spend more on Nato

US threatened to reduce its involvement in Nato if Europeans did not spend more. It also criticised Russia, amid confusion on Trump's foreign policy.

  1. European Free AllianceAustria Should Preserve & Promote Bilingual and Multinational Carinthia
  2. Martens CentreShow Your Love for Democracy! Take Part in Our Contest: "If It's Broken, Let's Fix It"
  3. CISPECloud Computing Leaders Establish Data Protection Standards to Protect Customer Data
  4. Malta EU 2017Landmark Deal Reached With European Parliament on Portability of Online Content
  5. Belgrade Security ForumBSF 2017: Building a Common Future in the Age of Uncertainty
  6. CESIEU Not to Revise the Working Time Directive
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAzerbaijan: 76 NGOs Urge the EU to Use President's Visit to Insist on Human Rights Reforms
  8. UNICEFDeadliest Winter for Refugee and Migrant Children Crossing the Central Mediterranean
  9. World VisionGaza Staff Member Pleads Not Guilty
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  11. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  12. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony

  1. Migrants head to Switzerland amid Austria border crackdown
  2. US urges Europe to spend more on Nato
  3. MEPs back limited EU carbon trade reform
  4. Germany, Italy may block anti-Dieselgate measures
  5. Dutch will count votes on offline PCs to prevent hacking
  6. Libyan smugglers profit from NGO rescues, says EU agency
  7. MEPs approve Canada trade deal amid protest
  8. Faroes look at self-determination and closer EU relations