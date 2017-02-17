Friday

17th Feb 2017

Ticker

Dutch data watchdog forces online vote aides to up security

By

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said on Friday it forced the administrators of fourteen online voting help applications to increase security. Websites that help voters decide to choose a political party are very popular in the Netherlands, but the DPA found that data entered into these tools wasn't sent over a secure connection. Four applications were taken down by their owners, the others fixed the problem.

Le Pen used 'fake' EU parliament jobs

A leaked EU anti-fraud office report says French far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, had her bodyguard and personal assistant paid by the EU parliament for jobs they did not do.

Juncker attacks US on Nato spending

The commission head says the US should count EU development spending as a form of security, in a direct challenge to US comments on Nato.

