Ticker
Dutch data watchdog forces online vote aides to up security
By EUOBSERVER
The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said on Friday it forced the administrators of fourteen online voting help applications to increase security. Websites that help voters decide to choose a political party are very popular in the Netherlands, but the DPA found that data entered into these tools wasn't sent over a secure connection. Four applications were taken down by their owners, the others fixed the problem.