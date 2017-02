By EUOBSERVER

Spain's Princess Cristina has been cleared of tax fraud, but must still pay some €265,000 in fines from unknowingly benefiting from illegal gains in a case stemming from to 2010. Her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, was sentenced to a six-year-and-three-month jail term. Urdangarin was accused of inflating government contracts, hiding some €6 million stolen funds in offshore accounts.