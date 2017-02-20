Ticker
US "strongly committed" to cooperation with EU, says vice-president
By EUOBSERVER
US vice-president Mike Pence said in Brussels on Monday that president Donald Trump and his administration have a "strong commitment ... to continue cooperation and partnership with the EU". He added that the EU and US "share the same heritage, values and purpose: to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy and rule of law". He also insisted that the EU and US should increase cooperation on security and anti-terrorism.