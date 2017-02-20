Monday

20th Feb 2017

Ticker

US "strongly committed" to cooperation with EU, says vice-president

By

US vice-president Mike Pence said in Brussels on Monday that president Donald Trump and his administration have a "strong commitment ... to continue cooperation and partnership with the EU". He added that the EU and US "share the same heritage, values and purpose: to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy and rule of law". He also insisted that the EU and US should increase cooperation on security and anti-terrorism.

Agenda

Pence, Greece and Brexit This WEEK

The US vice-president becomes the first senior Trump administration official to visit EU institutions. Greece's creditors try to break deadlock in talks, and British Lords will debate Brexit.

Analysis

Why Romania erupted in protest

Current anger over corruption laws can be traced back to a night-club fire in 2015, when many died because of lax safety standards. Romanians then realised that corruption can kill.

Opinion

The need for global cooperation in stopping Iran

Although Trump said he would tear up the Iran Nuclear Agreement, the new administration seems to want to work on a new policy toward Iran. Let's hope European leaders will respond in kind to this approach.

News in Brief

  1. US "strongly committed" to cooperation with EU, says vice-president
  2. Wilders pulls out of second Dutch election TV debate
  3. Russia to recognise passports from breakaway Ukraine regions
  4. Pro-refugee marchers swarm through Barcelona
  5. Renzi seeks party's support
  6. EU probes China-funded rail project
  7. Migrants storm Spanish enclave of Ceuta
  8. Spain's princess fined for tax fraud, husband sentenced

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 2017End of Roaming Fees: Council Reaches Agreement on Wholesale Caps
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Innovation House Opens in New York to Help Startups Access US Market
  3. Centre Maurits CoppietersMinorities and Migrations
  4. Salzburg Global SeminarThe Child in the City: Health, Parks and Play
  5. UNICEFNumber of Ukrainian Children Needing Aid Nearly Doubles to 1 Million Over the Past Year
  6. Centre Maurits CoppietersThe Situation of Refugee Women in Europe
  7. Salzburg Global SeminarToward a Shared Culture of Health: Charting the Patient-Clinician Relationship
  8. European Free AllianceAustria Should Preserve & Promote Bilingual and Multinational Carinthia
  9. Martens CentreShow Your Love for Democracy! Take Part in Our Contest: "If It's Broken, Let's Fix It"
  10. CISPECloud Computing Leaders Establish Data Protection Standards to Protect Customer Data
  11. Malta EU 2017Landmark Deal Reached With European Parliament on Portability of Online Content
  12. Belgrade Security ForumBSF 2017: Building a Common Future in the Age of Uncertainty