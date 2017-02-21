Ticker
Poland rejects EU criticism of court changes
By EUOBSERVER
Poland's foreign ministry said on Monday in a formal reply to Brussels that changes to the country's constitutional court are in accordance with European standards. The European Commission is worried that the reforms undermine judicial independence of the court. If it deems Poland’s answers as unsatisfactory it has the right to resort to Article 7 of the EU treaty, allowing sanctions and suspension of voting rights in the EU council.