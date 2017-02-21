Tuesday

21st Feb 2017

Ticker

Poland rejects EU criticism of court changes

By

Poland's foreign ministry said on Monday in a formal reply to Brussels that changes to the country's constitutional court are in accordance with European standards. The European Commission is worried that the reforms undermine judicial independence of the court. If it deems Poland’s answers as unsatisfactory it has the right to resort to Article 7 of the EU treaty, allowing sanctions and suspension of voting rights in the EU council.

French police raid Le Pen's party office

Officers raid the National Front headquarters near Paris over allegations that leader Marine Le Pen used fake EU parliament contracts to pay her personal staff.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

  French police raid Le Pen's party office
