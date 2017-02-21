EU ministers approve anti-tax avoidance directive

By EUOBSERVER

EU finance ministers approved on Monday the Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive II, which aims at fighting tax avoidance by targeting loopholes, known as "hybrid mismatches", where companies exploit differences between tax systems of member states and non-EU countries. "The EU is at the forefront of the fight against tax avoidance," said Maltese minister Edward Scicluna, whose country holds the EU presidency. The directive will now be examined by the European Parliament.