After Brexit vote, 100,000 UK firms registered in Ireland

By EUOBSERVER

Some 100,000 companies from the UK registered in Ireland since Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016, campaigning organisation Manufacturing Northern Ireland told MPs on Wednesday. UK companies are doing so “against worst-case scenarios, if they develop”, the organisation's Stephen Kelly said. It is unclear how many UK companies registered in Ireland before the vote, but according to government statistics, the UK had 3,464,155 registered companies in 2015.