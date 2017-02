By EUOBSERVER

Labour have held onto the crucial MP seat in Stoke-on-Trent at by-elections on Thursday brushing aside Ukip leader Paul Nuttall. Ukip campaigned hard in the Stoke constituency, hoping to capitalise on the overwhelming 69 percent support for Brexit in the area in June's referendum. Meanwhile, Labour lost a separate same-day by-election in Copeland, a seat the party had held since 1983, to the Conservatives.