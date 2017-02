By EUOBSERVER

Spain’s high court Thursday sentenced former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Rodrigo Rato to four and a half years in jail for embezzlement and found 64 other Spanish bank executives guilty of misappropriation. Rato, who headed the IMF from 2004 to 2007 was also a prominent member of the ruling Popular Party. He served as finance minister and headed up the Caja Madrid and Bankia banks between 2003 and 2012.