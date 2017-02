By EUOBSERVER

A former aide to French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has said he was offered a fictitious European Parliament (EP) contract while working on the far-right leader's 2012 presidential campaign in France. Gael Nofri, who has since parted ways with Le Pen's far-right National Front party, told French investigative website Mediapart he was offered the EP contract to circumvent the party's overspending on the presidential election.