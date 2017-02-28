Tuesday

28th Feb 2017

Ticker

MEPs approve Dieselgate report, call for EU agency

The members of the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal adopted its report on Tuesday. The non-binding text said maladministration by EU member states and the EU commission helped cause the scandal. MEPs also adopted amendments to call for the establishment of an EU agency, highlight the role of industry lobbying, and name member states responsible for the delay in the introduction of a better emissions test.

MEPs demand stronger rules against tax evasion

MEPs in the civil liberties and economic committees voted in favour of toughening up EU wide rules on tax evasion, as they gear up for institutional talks in March on the EU's anti-money laundering directive.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

