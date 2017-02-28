Ticker
MEPs approve Dieselgate report, call for EU agency
By EUOBSERVER
The members of the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal adopted its report on Tuesday. The non-binding text said maladministration by EU member states and the EU commission helped cause the scandal. MEPs also adopted amendments to call for the establishment of an EU agency, highlight the role of industry lobbying, and name member states responsible for the delay in the introduction of a better emissions test.