German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said in Tallinn on Wednesday that his country was unlikely to meet its Nato pledge to spend at least 2 percent of GDP on its military. "It is totally unrealistic," he said, according to the Bloomberg news agency. “We shouldn’t give promises that, if you know German domestic politics, are unfulfillable," the minister, who hails from the centre-left SPD party in the grand coalition, said.