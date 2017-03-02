Sweden to reintroduce military conscription for both sexes

By EUOBSERVER

Sweden's centre-left government is expected to formally decide on Thursday to reintroduce compulsory military service from 2018, eight years after it was abolished. Approximately 4,000 18-year-olds of both sexes are expected to be called to service each year. "We have had difficulties in staffing the military units on a voluntary basis and it must somehow be addressed," defence minister Peter Hultqvist told public service radio SR.