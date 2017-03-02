Thursday

2nd Mar 2017

Ticker

Sweden to reintroduce military conscription for both sexes

By

Sweden's centre-left government is expected to formally decide on Thursday to reintroduce compulsory military service from 2018, eight years after it was abolished. Approximately 4,000 18-year-olds of both sexes are expected to be called to service each year. "We have had difficulties in staffing the military units on a voluntary basis and it must somehow be addressed," defence minister Peter Hultqvist told public service radio SR.

Column / Brexit Briefing

End of Brexit phoney war? Wait and see

There is a strong chance that the House of Lords will send Theresa May’s Article 50 bill back with some unwelcome extras, such as Northern Ireland's open border and EU citizens rights.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel in Egypt and Tunisia to curb migration
  2. Russian-backed rebels seize factories and mines in Ukriane
  3. Sweden to reintroduce military conscription for both sexes
  4. Bulgarian caretaker PM eyes access to euro 'waiting room'
  5. German inflation surpasses eurozone target
  6. Juncker refuses to announce preferred EU vision
  7. Positive parallel story to Brexit needed, Verhofstadt says
  8. EU court washes hands of Turkey migrant deal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 20172018 European Year of Cultural Heritage Will Celebrate European History and Values
  2. UNICEFA Deadly Journey for Children: The Migration Route From North Africa to Europe
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsFreedom of Association and Expression Under Threat in Kazakhstan
  4. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Brussels on March 6th
  5. EURORDISJoin Rare Disease Day and Help Advocate for More Research on Rare Diseases
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceStudents Who Are Considered Fit Get Better Grades in School
  7. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Paris on March 4th
  8. Malta EU 2017Economic Governance: Agreement Reached on Structural Reform Support Programme for Member States
  9. Socialists & DemocratsWomen Have to Work Ten Years Longer to Match Lifetime Earnings of Men
  10. Counter BalanceTrans-Adriatic Pipeline Is a Major Risk for Banks, Warns New Analysis
  11. Swedish EnterprisesTechnology and Data Flows - Shaping the Society of Tomorrow. Join Us on 23 March
  12. UNICEFNearly 1.4 Million Children at Risk of Death as Famine Looms Across Africa and Yemen