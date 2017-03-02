Russian-backed rebels seize factories and mines in Ukriane

By EUOBSERVER

Russian-backed rebels announced on Wednesday (1 March) the takeover of 40 factories and mines in eastern Ukraine. In a move the country's president Petro Poroshenko called a sign of Russia's "occupation", he urged Western sanctions against those taking part in the seizure. The rebels' action comes after a week-long blockade of the east by Ukrainian nationalists. Poroshenko spoke out against the blockade, but took no action to end it.