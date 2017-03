By EUOBSERVER

Bulgaria’s caretaker prime minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov said on Wednesday that his government has an “ambition” to submit a formal application to join the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), also known as the euro “waiting room”. Bulgaria has met three of four criteria, he told Bulgarian National Television. Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007 and is scheduled to hold the rotating presidency of the EU in the first half of 2018.